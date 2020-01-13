Harnett County man found dead in his front yard, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his front yard on Sunday, Harnett County deputies say.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in referencing a possible deceased person lying in the front yard of 21 W. Governor Brandon St. in Spring Lake.

Deputies say they arrived to find Marcus Deshawn Allen, 28, dead in the front yard. Allen lived at the address, deputies say.

The body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Gardner at 910-893-0149 jgardner@harnett.org or our tip-line at 910-893-0300.

