Harnett County man found shot multiple times outside his home

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old Harnett County man is hospitalized after being shot multiple times at his home in Cameron Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called to the the 300 block of Heritage Way just before 11 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find John Newby, 41, lying outside his home near his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Newby was transported to the hospital where is remains Monday morning.

Newby’s condition was not released.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats urges anyone with information about this case to please contact Detective R. Jackson at 910-893-0147 rjackson@harnett.org or utilize our anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300.

