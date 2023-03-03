COATS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man will spend more than 12 years in prison for dealing crystal methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to the United States Justice Department, Richard Gordon Frame, 35, was responsible for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in Harnett County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made several controlled purchases of 100 percent pure crystal methamphetamine from Frame in 2021. The ATF bought a total of 194.9 grams of crystal meth.

He was arrested and pled guilty to the charges on Oct. 6, 2022.

Frame was sentenced on Friday to 12.5 years in prison for dealing crystal meth.

Frame was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Coats Police Department, Dunn Police Department, Harnett County Sherriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey L. Peaden prosecuted the case.