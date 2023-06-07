SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is in the Harnett County Jail under a $1.2 million bond after drugs and guns were seized at his home Tuesday.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Lanier Drive. There they found 79 grams of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine, and several guns.

The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation which resulted in the seizure of 26 ounces of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

Shawn Thomas McGee, 39, was charged with: