RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by supervised release for life for the production of child pornography between July and August of 2019, according to a release from the U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Ivan Velez, 26, of Cameron pled guilty to the charges on Aug. 3, 2022. In addition to the prison sentence, he has been ordered to pay $122,000 in restitution to the minor who was the victim in the videos he made.

According to court documents, Velez posted a video of an infant girl in a chat room on the messaging app KIK in August 2020. He then sent a private message the next day containing a video of the same infant to an undercover Homeland Security Investigations Agent. The IP address from that was then traced to a residence in Cameron, where a vehicle registered to Velez was parked in the driveway.

After a joint investigation between HSI, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was obtained for the residence and executed on Aug. 14, 2020.

Velez, who was present during the execution of the search warrant, spoke with investigators and admitted to using the username associated with the KIK account that sent the video and to distributing child porn through the messaging service.

He also admitted to creating other videos a year prior showing his sexual abuse of a minor. Investigators discovered that the child was less than two years old at the time of the abuse and that Velez recorded his actions on the child on no less than three different occasions.

A cell phone and other media storage found during the search of the Cameron home were found to have a total of 5,150 images and 383 videos depicting sexual exploitation of minors. At least five different videos showing Velez’s sexual abuse of the minor child were among the files found.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III was the sentencing judge. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan M. Stephany prosecuted the case. The sentencing announcement was made by Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.