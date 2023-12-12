DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sex crimes, the United States Department of Justice announced.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, of Dunn, was sentenced to 600 months — or 50 years — in prison after pleading guilty on June 20 to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography.

According to court records, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bradshaw in August of 2020 after his roommate found “a series of disturbing photos and videos” associated with his email account.

Deputies said the roommate notified them of possible criminal activity, and he executed a search warrant on Bradshaw’s personal devices.

It was there where they found 150 videos and 200 photos of child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

In June of 2021, the sheriff’s office said they contacted the FBI for assistance investigating the case.

Deputies said a review of forensic files revealed more than 600 photos and 500 videos of sexually explicit content including minors.

They said the files also included “instances of Bradshaw abusing a minor that he then distributed to other individuals.”

Bradshaw’s 50-year sentencing Tuesday is followed by 25 years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to victims totaling $27,500 and special assessments totaling $5,200.