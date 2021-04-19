Harnett County man shot to death in vehicle, deputies say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old man was killed early Monday when he was shot multiple times while in his car near Erwin, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a traffic accident in the yard of a home in the 4400 block of Beaver Dam Road, deputies said.

Responding deputies found the body of Kenneth Dale Wilkins in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Wilkins had been shot multiple times.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office did not release any suspect information.

The incident remains under investigation.

