Harnett County man wins $1 million after he ‘forgot about’ lucky Powerball ticket

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN)– A Harnett County man went nearly three weeks without realizing his Powerball ticket won him $1 million.

“Honestly, I put it in my wallet and forgot about it,” Fredderick Russell Carroll said. “I’ve been all over the place and I had a million dollars in my pocket. We’ve been working around the ponds and everything and I didn’t know!”

Carroll bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Stewart Street in Coats, the NC Education Lottery said in a release.

“I was hoping, like everybody, to win something,” Carroll said. “Me and my son were together and we decided just to give it a shot and buy one.”

Carroll’s lucky $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the May 19 drawing.

Carroll used a machine at a convenience store on Tuesday to check his ticket, but he was surprised to see a notification telling him to bring his ticket to the lottery headquarters.

“When I got to headquarters, the lady ran it and told me how much it was,” said Carroll. “It took me a little bit. I didn’t realize I had won anything.”

He took home $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings. Carroll said he will share his winnings with his wife, Princess, and his son.

Wednesday’s drawing offers a $20 million jackpot as an annuity prize or $13.8 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

You can also buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories