Harnett County man wins $1 million after he ‘forgot about’ lucky Powerball ticket

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN)– A Harnett County man went nearly three weeks without realizing his Powerball ticket won him $1 million.

“Honestly, I put it in my wallet and forgot about it,” Fredderick Russell Carroll said. “I’ve been all over the place and I had a million dollars in my pocket. We’ve been working around the ponds and everything and I didn’t know!”

Carroll bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Stewart Street in Coats, the NC Education Lottery said in a release.

“I was hoping, like everybody, to win something,” Carroll said. “Me and my son were together and we decided just to give it a shot and buy one.”

Carroll’s lucky $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the May 19 drawing.

Carroll used a machine at a convenience store on Tuesday to check his ticket, but he was surprised to see a notification telling him to bring his ticket to the lottery headquarters.

“When I got to headquarters, the lady ran it and told me how much it was,” said Carroll. “It took me a little bit. I didn’t realize I had won anything.”

He took home $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings. Carroll said he will share his winnings with his wife, Princess, and his son.

Wednesday’s drawing offers a $20 million jackpot as an annuity prize or $13.8 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

