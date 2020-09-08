Harnett County man, woman charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old boy

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman from Dunn were arrested after investigators said they sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division opened the investigation in June after the sheriff’s offices in Sampson and Cumberland counties received a tip.

That investigation led to the arrest of Kerrie Norris, 35, and Emmanuel Lewis Davis, 36.

Norris and Davis each face charges of statutory rape, statutory sex offense, and felony conspiracy, the sheriff’s office said.

Norris is being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under an $855,000 secured bond while Davis is at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $435,000 secured bond.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Norris and Davis were in a relationship at the time of the assault.

Further information was not released.