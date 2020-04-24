Harnett County nursing home has 50 coronavirus cases

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A nursing home and rehabilitation facility in Harnett County has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the county health department said.

Of the 50 cases, 45 are residents. An outbreak was confirmed on April 21. The additional testing was part of a follow-up public health investigation, the release said.

“The safety of all Harnett County residents is our priority,” said county health director John Rouse. “Since the outbreak, our staff and partners, including Harnett Health, Harnett County Emergency Services, and our Environmental Health Division, have been communicating with facility leadership and making recommendations to care for those affected and to reduce the risks for other residents and staff at the facility.”

Harnett County has 113 confirmed cases. Of them, five people have died and 48 have recovered. The average age of COVID-19 patients in the county is 55 years old.

