Harnett County nursing home has dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — In just two days the number of COVID-19 cases at a Harnett County nursing home went from three to 50. The Harnett County Health Department confirmed the cases at Universal Healthcare Lillington involve 25 residents and five employees.

According to the state’s latest numbers, nursing homes and long term care facilities have more than 1,400 cases, making up 17% of all cases. But these folks fare worse, accounting for 46% of all deaths.

“I hope I don’t get it,” Charles Smith, a Universal Healthcare Lillington resident said.

Smith told CBS 17 about his concerns following the recent outbreak.

He explained no one from the facility informed him of the outbreak, the news traveled by word of mouth. He called it concerning.

CBS 17 reached out to the Health Department who responded to a list of questions. In response to a question about residents and family members being informed, they wrote, “Universal Healthcare has been and is notifying all responsible parties on file for each resident.

Just a couple of minutes into our interview a nurse came out.

“Charles, Charles you’re not supposed to be doing that. You’re supposed to be inside,” she yelled. She then ushered the other residents outside in.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of Health and Human Services was asked about Universal Healthcare Lillington at Friday afternoon’s press conference.

“I’d have to go back to our team and so we’ll follow up with you directly,” Dr. Cohen said.

We also asked the Health Department if residents and families were supposed to be informed. What the policy is? The responded, “Universal Healthcare, has been notifying all responsible parties on file for each resident within the facility.”

Finally, CBS 17 asked about testing. “Future testing will be based on need. As with everything related to COVID-19, the situation is rapidly evolving, and guidance is likely to continue to be revised. As we have additional information and guidance we will share,” they wrote.