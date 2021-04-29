Harnett County officer fired, charged after letting inmate use iPhone, sheriff’s office says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A now-former Harnett County Detention Center officer is facing charges after authorities said he violated policies involving inmates and cellphones, according to a release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrell Jackson, 29, of Fayetteville, is charged with giving a cellphone to an inmate (a felony) and willful failure to discharge duties in connection with an incident that occurred at the detention center, the sheriff’s office said.

Terrell Jackson (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, the sheriff’s office “was made aware of photographs circulating on social media of current Harnett County Detention Center inmates posing for photos inside of the detention center and screenshots of video calls from an inmate to an individual outside of the detention center” on April 24.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office showed that Jackson had taken pictures of the inmates “during the early morning hours” of April 24 and then sent them to a person outside of the detention center after the inmates asked him to, the release said. In addition to the pictures, Jackson is also accused of letting an inmate use his iPhone to make FaceTime calls inside his cell.

Jackson was fired from his job at the detention center and was arrested Thursday morning at approximately 9:05 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson was given a $500 secured bond on the two charges and has since bonded out.

The former officer had been employed with the sheriff’s office since November 2020, officials said.