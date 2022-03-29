DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Harnett County charged five people with drug-related offenses, including two who were charged with death by distribution, the Dunn Police Department said Tuesday.

All charges stemmed from November incidents “which took the life of a City of Dunn resident.”

Anthony Godwin was charged with maintaining a dwelling for a place to sell a controlled substance, felony conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, and felony conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Aaron Melvin Hawley and Justin Tyme Hawley were each charged with felony conspiracy to manufacture cocaine and felony conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine.

Thomas Randall Strange and Mary Ashley Dyer were both charged with death by distribution. Dyer was also charged with felony conspiracy.

Police didn’t offer any information on the November incidents.

Police and deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office worked together to make the arrests, a news release said.