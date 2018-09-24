Harnett County pedestrian dies after being hit by car
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car late Saturday night in Harnett County, officials said.
The incident happened as a driver was heading north on U.S. 421 and hit a pedestrian near Crawford Road, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.
After the crash, the driver went home to call authorities and then returned to the scene, officials said.
The name of the pedestrian who died has not been released.
So far, the driver has not been charged.
Troopers said charges depend on the outcome of their investigation.
No other information was released.
More Stories
North Carolina News Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- NC death toll rises to 33 from Florence; I-95 reopens through the state
- Mayor of devastated New Bern hits 'Keep Pounding' drum before Carolina Panthers game
- Despite large donation, NC Diaper Bank says more diapers are needed
- FBI joins NC search for missing 6-year-old boy who vanished near lake