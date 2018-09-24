Harnett County pedestrian dies after being hit by car

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car late Saturday night in Harnett County, officials said.

The incident happened as a driver was heading north on U.S. 421 and hit a pedestrian near Crawford Road, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.

After the crash, the driver went home to call authorities and then returned to the scene, officials said.

The name of the pedestrian who died has not been released.

So far, the driver has not been charged.

Troopers said charges depend on the outcome of their investigation.

No other information was released.

