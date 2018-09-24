Local News

Harnett County pedestrian dies after being hit by car

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 11:26 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2018 11:26 PM EDT

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car late Saturday night in Harnett County, officials said.

The incident happened as a driver was heading north on U.S. 421 and hit a pedestrian near Crawford Road, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.

After the crash, the driver went home to call authorities and then returned to the scene, officials said.

The name of the pedestrian who died has not been released.

So far, the driver has not been charged. 

Troopers said charges depend on the outcome of their investigation.

No other information was released.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center