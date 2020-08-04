Harnett County reopening schools for remote and in-person instruction under modified plan

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County Schools announced it will reopen schools under a “Modified Plan B”, allowing staggered entry dates for both remote and in-person instruction.

County Board of Education members decided on the plan during the regular scheduled board meeting Monday.

Parents who previously selected on-campus (face-to-face) or remote learning will still adhere to the selected option for their child.

Parents who chose the remote learning option for students will remain in remote learning after in-person instruction begins

Beginning Aug. 17 through Aug. 21, all students will begin the year in remote learning. The week will consist of schools staggering times for parents to pick up devices and materials.

Schools will use this time to share information such as scheduling and bus routes and the county says it will host virtual “Back to School” nights.

The county says teachers will also use this time to make sure all students can access their Google classroom and resolve any technical issues with parents.

On Aug. 24, K-8 students will begin face-to-face learning. Students that choose to stay in remote learning will continue in remote learning.

This is the week school work will be given to students. Students in grades 9-12 will have remote instruction beginning Aug. 24.

For kindergartners, the board says entry will be staggered during that week.

Starting Aug. 31, students in grades 9-12 will begin face-to-face learning. Students who choose to stay in remote learning will continue in remote learning.