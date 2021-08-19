Harnett County school board holding emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County’s school board is holding an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss its COVID-19 protocols.

Currently, Harnett County is one of the few central North Carolina districts without a mask mandate.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders have strongly recommended that schools require everyone to wear a mask indoors to start the school year. In the past couple of weeks, most districts in central North Carolina have decided to follow that guidance.

According to numbers from the state health department, Harnett County also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

The board meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and will be virtual.

You can watch the meeting here.