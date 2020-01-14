Harnett County Schools collecting items to send to deployed Fort Bragg paratroopers

U.S. Army soldiers with their gear head to an awaiting bus Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Fort Bragg, N.C., as troops from the 82nd Airborne are deployed to the Middle East as reinforcements in the volatile aftermath of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of members of the 82nd Airborne left North Carolina on short notice to head to the Middle East in the last couple of weeks.

A lot of the families most impacted by the deployments happen to live in Harnett County.

Now, the Harnett County Schools district is collecting items for care packages for those soldiers.

The program is called the NC Purple Star Community Project and the district is looking for people to donate items such as snacks, batteries, toiletries, coloring or game books, and even pre-loaded Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

You can drop off your donations on Jan. 27 at the Harnett County YMCA, located at 107 Carletta Cagle Drive in Spout Springs, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list of items is below:

Snacks:

Protein bars, jerky, almonds, cashews, dried fruit, hard candy, gum, Rice Krispies Treats, flavored coffee, granola bars, cough drops, tea, honey, hot sauce.

Technology:

2GB+ USB, pre-loaded Visa or Mastercard gift cards.

Toiletries:

Cleansing wipes, Chapstick, hand sanitizer, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, lotion, tissues, Q-tips, tampons, sanitary napkins, razors, deodorant, body wash.

Miscellaneous:

Batteries, crosswords/word searches, writing utensils, coloring books, travel pillows, cotton socks, underwear, tank tops, air freshener, personalized cards, goggle-style sunglasses, mattress covers, phone cards, magazines, blankets.

If you have a family member deployed and you need help, click here for a list of support services for military families provided by Gov. Roy Cooper.

