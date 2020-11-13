Harnett County sheriff: concealed carry, fingerprint services suspended due to staff COVID-19 cases

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that members of their staff tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the suspension of fingerprinting services announced earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that they were suspending services connected to fingerprinting for nearly two weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said the move came under the advice of the Harnett County Health Director Josh Rouse.

All fingerprinting services, including concealed carry applications and employment fingerprints, are suspended until Nov. 23, Coats said.

On Friday, a news release from the sheriff’s office stated that “Effective immediately, the processing of gun purchase permits and concealed carry permits will be limited.”

Residents needing these services will once again be assisted at the sheriff’s office door and not allowed inside.

“We are making every attempt to contact those who have appointments until Nov. 23 to advise them of the cancellations,” Coats said.

The changes to services “are the result of several of our staff testing positive for COVID-19 and other staff be[ing] quarantined,” the Friday release said.

The sheriff’s office said that “because of precautions used during the fingerprinting and issuing permits we had in place, citizens who have had contact with our staff in the past week should not be affected.”

“This is an unfortunate situation, but please bear with us as we attempt to provide services to the citizens of Harnett County while maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.”

As of Thursday, Harnett County had a total of 3,345 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may call 910-893-9111.

