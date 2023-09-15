LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened Thursday night.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., a 911 call was placed regarding a vehicle crash in the area of 1631 Main Street in Lillington. The caller told dispatchers that a vehicle was in the field.

Rescue units responded to the crash and found two people inside a burgundy Nissan Armada, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies responded and identified Deshawn Rico Martin, 28, as the driver and Antonio McNeil, 34, as the passenger.

The sheriff’s office said the homicides appear to be a targeted assault. No other information was available.

Anyone that has information about this homicide investigation is requested to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or the tip-line at 910-893-0300.