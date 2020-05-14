Harnett County sheriff joins others, says he won’t enforce governor’s order on church gatherings

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats has joined fellow sheriffs across the state in not enforcing Gov. Cooper’s restrictions on in-person worship services.

Coats said in a Facebook post that he promises that as long as he is sheriff, there will never be a restriction on gathering inside of churches around the county.

“My position is not to undermine the governor’s Executive Order as it relates to business closures,” Coats said. “However the right to assemble in a place of worship is a Constitutional right. A right that my deputies and I swore to uphold.”

Coats joins Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell, and Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp as the latest law enforcement officials to defy the order.