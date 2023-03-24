LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-month-old boy who was abducted in Greensboro on Thursday was found safe in Erwin by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

Deputies also found and arrested his father, 23-year-old Deon Lamour Monk of Dunn, who was wanted by Greensboro police on murder and kidnapping charges, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The child, Kayson Osiah Monk, appeared to be in good health and was examined by EMS as a precautionary measure, the sheriff’s office said. The baby was given to Greensboro detectives and will be reunited with his mom.

Deon Monk was also turned over to Greensboro Police Department. He is charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Sharelle Johnson on Thursday afternoon. A 20-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.

The Amber Alert associated with this abduction has been canceled.