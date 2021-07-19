Harnett County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Erwin church

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near a church in Erwin that occurred on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a shooting was reported near the Cape Fear Conference Center located on Beaver Road. The CFCC is listed as a church on its Facebook page.

The shooting occurred sometime around 10:30 a.m. and came into 911 as an assault call, officials confirmed.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

