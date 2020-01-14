Harnett County teacher’s death being investigated as a homicide, deputies say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a music teacher was found dead in his front yard on Sunday, Harnett County deputies say.

Deputies say there were signs of trauma to Marcus Deshawn Allen’s body when he was found.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in referencing a possible deceased person lying in the front yard of 21 W. Governor Brandon St. in Spring Lake.

Deputies say they arrived to find Allen, 28, dead in the front yard. Allen lived at the address, deputies say.

Allen was a teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fayetteville, which posted a Facebook note and photos about him on Monday.

“Cornerstone Christian Academy is mourning the loss of our music teacher, Mr. Marcus Allen. Mr. Allen was loved by his students and Mr. Allen loved our God. He led many of us to grow in passion for expressing our faith through song. He will be sorely missed. Please pray for our faculty and students as they deal with this tragedy. “

The body has been transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Gardner at 910-893-0149 jgardner@harnett.org or our tip-line at 910-893-0300.

