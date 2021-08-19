Harnett County teen charged with sex crimes involving young girl, sheriff’s office says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County teen is behind bars and facing multiple sex crime charges involving a child, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

According to officials, on Aug. 7, the sheriff’s office “received a report of inappropriate sexual acts occurring between” Israel Alexander Bonner, 18, and an 11-year-old girl.

The report claimed that Bonner and the child had “engaged in sexual acts…over a period of several years.”

Following an investigation, Bonner was charged with one count of statutory rape, one count of statutory sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Bonner was arrested in Fayetteville and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed, according to authorities.

CBS 17 will update this article when more information becomes available.