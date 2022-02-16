Harnett County teen shot in head by brother during drive-by Tuesday dies, officials confirm

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old who was unintentionally shot in the head during a drive-by and given life-saving measures by EMS before being taken to a local hospital has died Wednesday afternoon, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The juvenile, identified at 3:40 p.m. as Isiah Keion Chestnutt, died from his injuries at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill on Wednesday. His body will now be transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, 18, was charged with attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony conspiracy.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Jaquon and Isiah were brothers.

According to authorities, a woman who owns a home in the 18000-block of N.C. Highway 27 west in Cameron reported that around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday her house was shot by a person or people inside a passing car. Although five people were inside the home at the time of the drive-by, no one was injured.

However, that was not the case for a reported vehicle fire less than 10 minutes later near N.C. Highway 87.

Deputies responded to the fire call a short time later, and upon arrival, found the 17-year-old male who had been shot in the head and taken out of the car by the other occupants of the vehicle, officials said.

Sheriff’s office investigators working at both scenes – the home and the highway – determined that the four occupants of the car were responsible for the drive-by shooting on N.C. 27.

Officials said the 17-year-old was shot in the head by another person inside the vehicle who was attempting to shoot at the house.

The juveniles in the car were originally released to their parents due to being juveniles, but have since been transported to a juvenile detention facility and have been charged in connection with this crime as of Wednesday, an update provided by the sheriff’s office said earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Finally, the car that ended up on fire, a 2006 silver Nissan Altima, was reported stolen on Monday just after 4 p.m. from a store in Sanford. There is no word on charges to that at this time.