LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a drug overdose death first investigated nearly one year ago.

According to a press release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Deborah Elizabeth Underwood of Cameron was arrested on Thursday and charged with death by distribution.

The warrant for Underwood’s arrest says she “sold an illicit substance, namely fentanyl” to 38-year-old Tricia Ann Goodwin on Aug. 21, 2022, which resulted in Goodwin’s death.

Underwood is currently being held at the Harnett County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.