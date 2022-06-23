LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies have arrested a Lillington woman after they say she sold fentanyl to two men who overdosed and died.

Alexandra Marie Prosper is charged with two counts of death by distribution.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, she sold the drugs to 54-year-old John Arthur Diaz and 50-year-old Steven Roy Wilson, who both lived on Patstown Road, near Holly Springs.

On Tuesday at about 6:46 p.m., deputies received a call about the two men overdosing.

Deputies said the men were pronounced dead shortly after they got to the scene.

Investigators searched the property and found what they believed to be fentanyl.

On Wednesday, the State Bureau of Investigations tested the drugs and confirmed that the drugs were fentanyl.

After learning of Prosper’s involvement, deputies arrested her later that day at about 4:30 p.m.

She is being held at the Harnett County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.