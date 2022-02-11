Harnett County woman wins top prize of $100,000 in second-chance drawing

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — As the saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again – and trying again won a Lillington woman $100,000, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Susan Cummings entered a second-chance drawing from the NCEL and ended up winning the top prize of $100,000.

Cummings’ entry into Wednesday’s Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing was one of 14.2 million entries, according to lottery officials.

The drawing was the fourth and final second-chance drawing in the 2021 Multiply the Cash promotion.

Cummings claimed her prize on Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,010.

