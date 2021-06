HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office stopped a man who they say was in possession of 26 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Deputies say on June 18, a traffic stop was conducted on Eduardo Deaguero who was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe near exit 72 on Interstate 95.

When his vehicle was searched, the methamphetamine, valued at $2.5 million, according to the N.C. Department of Revenue.

Deaguero is currently jailed under a $5 million bond.