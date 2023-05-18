LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County deputy is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was allegedly involved in a collision that killed two people in March.

On March 3, Deputy Kevin LeTarte was operating his patrol vehicle at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road near Spring Lake. Highway Patrol said the deputy was chasing a suspect through the intersection and crashed into the side of a pickup truck.

Brian Anthony Finch, 65, and Patricia Lynn Finch, 64, were pronounced deceased. LeTarte was transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

The Highway Patrol report said Brian Finch crossed N.C. 210 when the deputy failed to yield and hit the truck on the passenger side. The report also said LeTarte was traveling 95 mph during the chase.

According to court records, LeTarte was indicted with involuntary manslaughter on Monday and his order for arrest was issued on Thursday.

LeTarte received a $5,000 secured bond and will appear in court on May 22 at 9 a.m.