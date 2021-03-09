Harnett Health ready to start Group 4 vaccinations, but holding off because of state rules, official says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A local health system says they’re ready to start vaccinating Group 4 now, but are holding back because of state guidelines that currently have March 24 as the start for that group.

Group 4 includes people with a high-risk medical condition, essential workers not already vaccinated, and others in congregate living settings.

Harnett Health President Cory Hess says they have 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses ready to give out during Wednesday’s clinic at Western Harnett High School.

They’d like to be able to vaccinate anyone in Group 4, but say they haven’t been given the go-ahead from the state.

During last week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Harnett County, Hess says about 4,500 doses were available, but only about 1,600 people in Groups 1 to 3 showed up.

“The last thing we want to be doing is sitting with vaccines in the freezer and nobody to give them to because we are waiting on the next phase,” Hess said. “That’s a challenge for us … we are pulling staff away from doing other things to be running these clinics as well.”

Hess wants each county to be able to decide when to move on to the next group, instead of waiting on state guidance.

He says they haven’t moved on yet because “we want to make sure that we’re following the state regulations.”

If vaccine providers were able to decide when to move on, Hess says they would have started vaccinating Group 4 last week.

“We move a little bit quicker down here, so if there is a way to allow the counties to make decisions as to what phase they’re going to be doing and when, I think that would be more beneficial to the county,” Hess said. “I think the state has done as good of a job as they can possibly do trying to roll this thing out.”

During an afternoon press conference today, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said supply is improving so they’re looking at the possibility of moving to Group 4 before March 24.

“We are continuing to talk to our vaccine providers all the time about making sure we are appropriately moving forward with due haste to get to all of our priority groups as quickly as possible,” Dr. Cohen said.

Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville also says they are ready to move on to Group 4, but they’re waiting on state guidance to do so.

CBS 17 is waiting to hear back from state officials about whether providers can move on if they’re ready, and if they’ll face any consequences if they don’t follow the state guidance.