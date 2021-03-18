Harnett Health to host walk-in vaccination clinics beginning Friday

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett Health is hosting walk-in vaccination clinics with one taking place Friday in Dunn, according to the provider’s website.

Clinics on Friday and March 26 will be held at the Dunn Community Center located at 205 Jackson Rd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Harnett Health will administer first injections of the Pfizer vaccine to all state-approved groups, as well as the second injections for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Second doses will only be open for those who received their first shot from Harnett Health.

Clinics on March 31 and April 2 will be for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. The March 31 clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western Harnett High School, which is located at 10637 NC-27 West in Lillington. The April 2 event will be held at the Dunn Community Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Harnett Health’s website.