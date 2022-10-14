ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot.

Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the county’s detention center on a $250,000 secured bond and was due in court Friday.

The sheriff said in a statement that the school resource officer assigned to the school was investigating a drug complaint in the student parking lot and spotted marijuana and a high-capacity drum magazine for a rifle through the window of Purcell’s Ford Fusion.

The officer said he notified a school administrator, and observed the barrel of a rifle sticking out from beneath a towel covering it. The sheriff said a loaded Diamondback 5.56-caliber rifle, two loaded drum magazines, one standard magazine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other ammunition were seized from the car.