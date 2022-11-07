RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties.

Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:

Alamance County

Columbus County

Harnett County

Mecklenburg County

Wayne County

The department said the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections to protect the rights of voters. It said the division will take any complaints from the public regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws. Those complaints can be done online or by telephone at 800-253-3931.

Monitors include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from U.S. Attorneys’ offices.

The DOJ said complaints about disruptions at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials or polling place officials. Violence, threats of violence, or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police, the department said. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities are contacted.

People with questions or complaints related to the ADA can call the department ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 or submit a complaint online.