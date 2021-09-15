Harris Teeter stores closing early starting tonight due to COVID-19, staffing issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Wednesday night, and effective until further notice, Harris Teeter locations across the area will close their doors at 9 p.m.

The company announced its decision earlier this week, saying the call was made due to the spread of COVID-19 and the availability of workers. Store hours will now be limited to 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. The Fresh Foods Market and Butcher’s and Fisherman’s Market will close at 8 p.m., and all other amenities will shut down earlier, at 7 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” officials said in the release.

A statement from the company mentioned “difficult employment” issues as being a factor in the decision.

“We believe closing our stores earlier will allow our valued associates to: take their earned days off; efficiently process ExpressLane orders; manage labor in this difficult employment environment; ensure excellent closings to better prepare for the following day; and make certain that our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” the statement said.

In addition to Harris Teeter, several Publix stores in the Triangle and across North Carolina are now closing at 9 p.m. as well.

Late-night shoppers who frequent Harris Teeter and Publix may need to travel further to find a store that’s open late, such as Wegmans.

“I’ll go to Wegmans. They close at midnight,” shopper Quinny Goudeau told CBS 17 on Monday. “Usually I love Harris Teeter — I live right across the street.”

Another shopper told CBS 17 that they don’t usually even get off work until after 9 p.m. but they understand the decision.

“I come off work at 9 o’clock most nights and even sometimes after 10 or 11, so I’m usually out here pretty late,” said shopper Jakob Fix. “It is what it is. Everyone is short-staffed everywhere, so I kind of understand where they’re coming from.”

More information on Harris Teeter’s COVID-19 response can be found on its website.