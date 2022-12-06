RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter will distribute free water to Moore County residents affected by the power outage that began Saturday night.
The free distribution is expected to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at each Harris Teeter location in the county and will continue while supplies last, the company said Tuesday.
Residents will receive one gallon of Harris Teeter purified water; limit two gallons per household.
There is a potential the distributions could be delayed to 9 a.m., depending on staffing availability, according to a news release — but without a doubt, water will be passed out.
Distribution Locations:
- PineCroft Harris Teeter, 305 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst, N.C;
- Mill Creek Village Harris Teeter, 400 Mill Creek Road, Carthage, N.C.;
- Center Park Plaza Harris Teeter, 11109 U.S. 15-501, Aberdeen, N.C.
Food Lion said on Tuesday that all of its Moore County stores are now open and are still handing out free water to Moore County residents.
Below is a list of its store locations in the county:
- 1832 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315
- 1680 N.C. 5, Suite 90, Aberdeen, NC 28315
- 7475 N.C. 22, Carthage, NC 28327
- 1005 Monroe St., Carthage, NC 28327
- 1075 7 Lakes Drive, Seven Lakes, NC 27376
- 10205 U.S. 15-501, Unit 37, Southern Pines, NC 28387