RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter will distribute free water to Moore County residents affected by the power outage that began Saturday night.

The free distribution is expected to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at each Harris Teeter location in the county and will continue while supplies last, the company said Tuesday.

Residents will receive one gallon of Harris Teeter purified water; limit two gallons per household.

There is a potential the distributions could be delayed to 9 a.m., depending on staffing availability, according to a news release — but without a doubt, water will be passed out.

Distribution Locations:

PineCroft Harris Teeter, 305 Ivey Lane, Pinehurst, N.C;

Mill Creek Village Harris Teeter, 400 Mill Creek Road, Carthage, N.C.;

Center Park Plaza Harris Teeter, 11109 U.S. 15-501, Aberdeen, N.C.

Food Lion said on Tuesday that all of its Moore County stores are now open and are still handing out free water to Moore County residents.

Below is a list of its store locations in the county: