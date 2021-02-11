Have an ‘ex-Valentine’ with outstanding warrants? The Nash County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you have an “ex-Valentine” who may have outstanding warrants? The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says to give them their location and they will take care of the rest.

The sheriff’s office says they are offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” in efforts to detain those who may be wanted by the department.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” the sheriff’s office said in a hilarious Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says that they know the offer is so tempting that people may be willing to provide “additional refferals”.

“We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!,” the post reads.

