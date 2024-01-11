GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – People are asked to be on the lookout for a missing woman who’s believed to have a cognitive impairment, according to the North Carolina Missing Endangered Alert System.

Rebecca Lopez-Hernandez, 57, is around 5’2″ and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was las seen wearing a black sweater with wool collar, black and white checkered apron and light gray sweatpants.

She was last seen in the area of 2201 Lynette Drive in Greensboro.

Anyone with any information are asked to call Wilbert Daye at the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.