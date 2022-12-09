SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case involving a missing woman.

Jalesa Chantell Reynolds (Scotland Neck Police Department)

Officers said Jalesa Chantell Reynolds went missing in 2010 and has not been found.

She was last seen on Feb. 22, 2010 at the library in Scotland Neck, according to the police department.

She’s described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5’2 feet tall and 230 pounds.

It is unclear how old she was when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland Neck Police Department at 252-826-4112, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, Rocky Mount Fighting Crime at 252-406-6736 or submit a tip here.

Police say all tips remain anonymous.