YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a littering suspect.

On June 19, police said a woman drove and parked in a back alley next to the Ace Hardware store located at 1120 US-1, took a large tan carpet out of her vehicle and dumped it next to the store.

An image taken from surveillance video shows the suspect dumping a carpet. (Youngsville Police Department)

The suspect drove an older red and black Chevrolet and was wearing blue pants, a white shirt, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer D. B. Cyrankowski with the Youngsville Police Department at dcyrankowski@townofyoungsville.org.