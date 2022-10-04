TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say they’re looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday.

An off-duty deputy witnessed the crash on Anaconda Road and Sunset Ave. Ext., according to reports.

On their way to the scene, on-duty deputies say they heard the car involved had left the scene and passed a deputy on Anaconda Road heading towards Tarboro.

That deputy got behind the car and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver did not stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase continued around the town of Tarboro before ending behind a home on Cypress St., reports say.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the driver jumped out of his car and fled on foot. They attempted to find him, but weren’t able to.

Daijun Moody (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the crash was a result of a domestic.

They identified the driver as 27-year-old Daijun Moody, of Zebulon.

Warrants were taken out for multiple driving violations including felony flee to elude arrest and felony possession of cocaine, according to reports.

Anyone with information on Moody’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at (252)641-7911.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.