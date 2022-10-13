HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help to find a larceny suspect.

Deputies said it occurred at the New Dixie Mart on the 10000 block of NC Highway 903 in Halifax on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27.

They said the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who knows this man’s identity or has information that could lead to his arrest is asked to contact the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444 or by using the P3 anonymous report application.