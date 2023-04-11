LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate an identity theft suspect.

The sheriff’s office said on April 6, Jason Carl Southern used a victim’s identity to attempt to withdraw funds from a bank in Harnett County.

On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said they are applying for arrest warrants for Southern for identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses. Efforts to locate Southern are ongoing.

Jason Carl Southern (Photo from Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

Multiple jurisdictions are involved in the investigation including the Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff and Hope Mills Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said Southern is also wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for financial crimes.

If you see Southern, call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.