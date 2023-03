CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clinton police are reaching out to the public to see if they know a man accused of shoplifting.

Officers said the man is a person of interest in a shoplifting incident at Big Blue, a hardware store in Clinton, on March 7.

They shared a surveillance photo of the man, who appeared to be in the shoe section of the store.

(Clinton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105 or text ‘tipcpd’ and your tip to 847411 to provide anonymous tips.