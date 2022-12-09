ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man they say stole a pocketbook at a grocery store in downtown Roanoke Rapids.

Investigators said the man stole the pocketbook around 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The suspect is described as bald, wearing a green hoodie and black pants.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

(Roanoke Rapids Police Department) (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Investigator J. Shelburne at (252)326-1924 or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.