ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man they say stole a pocketbook at a grocery store in downtown Roanoke Rapids.
Investigators said the man stole the pocketbook around 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.
The suspect is described as bald, wearing a green hoodie and black pants.
Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Investigator J. Shelburne at (252)326-1924 or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.