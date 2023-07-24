WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint over the weekend, the Wilson Police Department said in a news release Monday.

At about 10:06 p.m. Saturday, officers said they were called to the Bojangles on the 1800 block of Tarboro Street in reference to an armed robbery.

When they arrived, they said they determined that two men entered the business with a gun and stole an unknown amount of money.

The suspects left the Bojangles in a silver Mitsubishi sedan, according to the police department. Police released three photos of the men and the car involved.

(Wilson Police Department)

(Wilson Police Department)

(Wilson Police Department)

Investigators said no one was hurt during the robbery.

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.