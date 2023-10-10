DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Dunn police are asking the public to help them identify a person who officers say are breaking into vehicles.

Police said they have received several calls about an unknown person or persons breaking into vehicles in hours of darkness.

They said victims provided photos of one suspect to police.

Investigators hope someone can identify the person by their clothing.

Photos of suspect (Dunn Police Department)

Photos of suspect (Dunn Police Department)

Photos of suspect (Dunn Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunn Police Tip Line at 910-892-2222, where you can remain anonymous and will be issued a Tipster Number instead of identifying yourself.

Police said a cash reward of up to $1000 may be awarded for information leading to the arrest of persons for felony crimes.