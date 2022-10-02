OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to several vehicle break ins.

On Sunday, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office received several incidents of vehicle break ins in the area of NC Highway 96 North in Oxford.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored four door Kia or Honda. They say it has damage to the driver’s side tail light area and the right front hub cap is missing.

(Granville County Sheriff’s office)

The vehicle has a possible North Carolina license plate and is occupied by several people with masks that are possibly armed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you see this vehicle, call 911. If you have any other information, call the Granville County Sheriff’s Office at 919-693-3213 or Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.