The suspect and vehicle police say are responsible for break-ins in Southern Pines (Southern Pines Police Department)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person and vehicle responsible for break-ins.

According to police, the person and vehicle are responsible for vehicle break-ins that took place in parking lots at local fitness centers.

The suspect and vehicle police say are responsible for break-ins in Southern Pines (Southern Pines Police Department)

After breaking into the vehicles, police say stolen credit cards were used at Walmart and dollar stores.

If you can identify the suspect, please call the dispatch center at 910-692-7031.

The police department reminds people to be alert and keep valuable property out of plain sight.