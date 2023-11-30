LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A family in Harnett County is asking for prayers as they grapple with the murder of a family member.

Tyrone Taylor (Dunn Police Department)

In a press conference Thursday, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats confirmed that human remains found near the woods on Nov. 20 were those of 23-year-old Tyron Taylor Jr., a Dunn man who had been missing for almost three months.

Police with the City of Dunn said Taylor said his disappearance in early September was “suspicious” and “concerning.”

They said he was reported missing on Sept. 7 and his car was found burned, days later, in Cumberland County.

Taylor’s family said he was beloved by his community, working two jobs and serving as a youth pastor at his church.

“Right now I’m numb. I’m hurt. A part of my soul is taken,” said Amy Ross, Taylor’s mother. “His laugh, his smile, I will never see it again. I won’t hear ‘momma I love you, I’ll see you tomorrow.’ None of that.”

Suspect charged

The Harnett County Sheriff said Daquan Thomas is now charged with Taylor’s murder, as well as concealing Taylor’s body.

“Trauma was identified on the remains that indicate foul play in this incident,” the sheriff said. “Because of these actions by this individual, Miss Ross and Mr. Taylor unfortunately have to sit there with an empty seat that would’ve been a seat for their son at Thanksgiving and now Christmas.”

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, left, and Dunn Police Chief Cary Jackson, right, holding a press conference Thursday (Roger Wynn/CBS 17)

Thomas, who investigators said was dating Taylor’s sister, was later arrested in October for domestic violence against her, according to court records.

Dunn Police Chief Cary Jackson said the charges prompted detectives to make a connection in the case.

“I want to say thank you to the Dunn detectives, I want to give them credit,” said Crystal Davis, Taylor’s cousin. “They were on it from day one. They kept us in the loop. If it was something little, they still contacted the family to let them know what’s going on.”

Family seeking justice

As investigators work to determine the cause of Taylor’s death, his loved ones are eager for justice.

“We just want justice served for a great soul that was taken with no remorse,” said Italy Taylor, Taylor’s cousin. “It’s not the closure that we all wanted, but we got closure. And now we need justice to be served to the maximum.”

“He didn’t deserve any of this,” Ross said. “The people, the person, everybody who was involved, justice will be served.”

“Justice for Tyrone,” said Nenee Haywood, his in-law. “I love you. We love you.”

“Tyrone is looking down from paradise right now,” said Taylor’s pastor Dr. D. Ellington, General Chief-Apostle for House of Manna Church in Dunn. “It’s not easy. Tyrone was a great man. We are all grieving and our church is grieving.”

“Continue to keep us in prayer, because we definitely need it,” Davis requested. “It’s been a long road and even though we got some closure, it’s still just beginning.”

CBS 17 spoke with the family of Taylor earlier this month as they shared the person he was and searched for answers in his disappearance. You can watch the video below.